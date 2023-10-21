U.S. Navy Blue Angels take the skies of Jacksonville Beach in Sea & Sky Air Show

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The U.S. Navy Blue Angels took the skies of Jacksonville Beach for an amazing performance at the Sea & Sky Air Show Saturday afternoon.

The free event — headlined by the iconic United States Navy Blue Angels — will take place on Oct. 21 and Oct. 22.

There will also be “jaw-dropping displays” from top military flight teams, a release from the City of Jacksonville said.

“Weekend activities include live entertainment, a dynamic street festival with aircraft and military vehicle displays, exhilarating simulators, recruitment booths, and a dedicated kids fun zone,” the release said.

This year, the show will be significantly shorter because there will be fewer planes in the sky. The civilian acts that would typically perform in the show are not on the lineup card this year.

The event is free, but tickets will be sold for a VIP Experience.

Location: 75 1st St N. Jacksonville Beach, Florida 32250

Sea and Sky Air Show forecast (News4JAX)