Weeknight Pizza | Publix Kitchen | River City Live

Recipe: Arugula-Topped Chicken Sausage Pizza

Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 12 servings)

Ingredients:

Steps:

Preheat oven to 425°F. Line 3 baking sheets with foil. Arrange squash on 1 baking sheet; coat with 2 tablespoons oil, then bake 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, cut chicken sausage into fourths lengthwise, then chop into small pieces. Cut cheese into 1-inch cubes. Place in food processor bowl: cheese, garlic, oregano, 2 cups arugula, red pepper, and 1/2 cup oil; process until blended.

Place 1 pizza crust on each remaining baking sheet. Brush each crust with 1 tablespoon oil; top with 1/4 cup cheese mixture and even amounts chicken sausage and squash.