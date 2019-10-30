Weeknight Pizza | Publix Kitchen | River City Live
Recipe: Arugula-Topped Chicken Sausage Pizza
Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 12 servings)
Ingredients:
- Nonstick aluminum foil
- 2 cups fresh prediced butternut squash (or pumpkin)
- 3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 3 links fully cooked chicken sausage (about 9 oz)
- 4 oz Parmesan (or pecorino) cheese wedge
- 3 cloves fresh garlic
- 1 tablespoon fresh oregano
- 1 bag baby arugula (4–5 oz), divided
- 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 2 fully cooked pizza crusts (about 15 oz)
Steps:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Line 3 baking sheets with foil. Arrange squash on 1 baking sheet; coat with 2 tablespoons oil, then bake 8 minutes.
- Meanwhile, cut chicken sausage into fourths lengthwise, then chop into small pieces. Cut cheese into 1-inch cubes. Place in food processor bowl: cheese, garlic, oregano, 2 cups arugula, red pepper, and 1/2 cup oil; process until blended.
- Place 1 pizza crust on each remaining baking sheet. Brush each crust with 1 tablespoon oil; top with 1/4 cup cheese mixture and even amounts chicken sausage and squash.
- Bake pizzas 12–15 minutes or until crusts are golden and crispy. Combine remaining arugula with remaining 1/4 cup cheese mixture and top pizzas, cut each pizza into 6 wedges. Serve.
CALORIES (per 1/12 recipe) 290kcal; FAT 20g; SAT FAT 4g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 25mg; SODIUM 410mg; CARB 22g; FIBER 1g; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 10g; CALC 10%; IRON 6%
Recipe: Cajun Sausage and Chicken Pizza
Total Time - 30 minutes (Makes 12 servings)
Ingredients:
- Nonstick aluminum foil
- 2 fully cooked pizza crusts (about 15 oz)
- 4 green onions, thinly sliced
- 7 oz Andouille Cajun-style sausage, thinly sliced
- 8 oz fully cooked chicken breast strips, coarsely chopped
- 3/4 cup Alfredo sauce
- 2 teaspoons Cajun seasoning
- 1/2 cup hot sauce
- 1 (8-oz) package tomato trinity mix (fresh diced tomatoes, onions, bell peppers)
- 2 cups shredded cheddar jack cheese
Steps:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Line 2 baking sheets with foil; place 1 pizza crust on each baking sheet. Slice green onions (1/4 cup) and sausage (2 cups). Chop chicken (2 cups).
- Combine Alfredo, seasoning, and hot sauce; spread even amount sauce on pizza crusts, then top with event amounts sausage, chicken, tomato trinity, and cheese. Bake pizzas 12–15 minutes or until crusts are golden and crispy.
- Sprinkle pizzas with green onions, then cut each into 6 slices. Drizzle with additional hot sauce, if desired. Cut each pizza into 6 wedges; serve.
CALORIES (per 1/12 recipe) 270kcal; FAT 14g; SAT FAT 6g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 45mg; SODIUM 1030mg; CARB 22g; FIBER 1g; SUGARS 2g; PROTEIN 14g; CALC 10%; IRON 6%
