Publix Kitchen | One-Pan Harissa Pork with Sweet Potatoes
Recipe: One-Pan Harissa Pork with Sweet Potatoes
Active Time - 25 minutes, Total Time - 50 minutes (Makes 4 servings)
Ingredients:
- Nonstick aluminum foil
- 2 tablespoons fresh mint, finely chopped and divided
- 2 medium sweet potatoes (about 1 lb)
- 1 lemon, for juice
- 1/4 cup sun-dried tomato pesto
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 1/2 teaspoon ground red pepper
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- 3 teaspoons ground cumin, divided
- 1 1/4 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
- 1 lb pork tenderloin
- 1/2 cup plain Greek yogurt
- 1 tablespoon water
- 1 (6-oz) bag fresh English peas
Prep:
- Preheat oven to 425°F. Line baking sheet with foil.
- Chop mint. Cut potatoes into 1-inch cubes. Squeeze lemon for juice (2 tablespoons).
Steps:
- Combine pesto, paprika, red pepper, honey, 3 tablespoons oil, 1 tablespoon mint, 1 tablespoon lemon juice, 2 teaspoons cumin, and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Toss potatoes in one-half spice mixture, then arrange on baking sheet; bake 15 minutes.
- Preheat large sauté pan on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Season pork with 1/2 teaspoon salt. Pour remaining 1 tablespoon oil in pan, then add pork; cook 4–5 minutes, turning occasionally, until browned. Meanwhile, combine in small bowl: yogurt, water, remaining 1 tablespoon each lemon juice and mint, remaining 1 teaspoon cumin, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt; mix until yogurt sauce is well blended.
- Remove potatoes from oven; toss with peas, then arrange on one-half of same baking sheet. Place pork on remaining-half baking sheet; drizzle with remaining-half spice mixture. Bake 15–18 minutes or until potatoes are tender and pork is 145°F. Let pork rest 5 minutes, then slice. Serve pork with vegetables, drizzled with yogurt sauce.
CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 380kcal; FAT 19g; SAT FAT 3.5g; TRANS FAT 0g; CHOL 65mg; SODIUM 590mg; CARB 23g; FIBER 6g; SUGARS 10g; PROTEIN 29g; CALC 6%; IRON 15%
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.