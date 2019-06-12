Culver's restaurant to open in Middleburg next month

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Culver’s restaurant is coming to Northeast Florida!

Franchise owner Don Lichte told the Jacksonville Daily Record the chain is planning to open a Culver's in Middleburg, and is considering sites in Jacksonville, St. Johns and Nassau.

The Middleburg restaurant’s grand opening is slated for July 15, Lichte told the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The report state the location will open on 1.2 acres at 1767 Blanding Blvd.

Culver's restaurant serves burgers, cheese curds, shakes and more.

