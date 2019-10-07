Krispy Kreme debuts new monster donuts for Halloween

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - They are spooky sweet for Halloween!

Krispy Kreme debuts a new "Monster Batch" of donuts just in time for October 31!

The new collection features spooky sweets with one eye and sharp teeth. One is filled with lemon slime and another with cake batter!

The donuts are available at participating locations from now until October 31.

If you visit a location in your costume on Halloween you will be rewarded one free donut, the chain said.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.