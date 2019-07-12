Krispy Kreme's serving up new cake batter-filled doughnuts for birthday

Another year, another doughnut!

Krispy Kreme stores are giving you the chance to indulge in a special new doughnut to celebrate themselves on their birthday.

To celebrate its 82nd birthday, Krispy Kreme is serving up the original filled birthday batter doughnut at its shops all across the country next week, Thrillist said.

The new sweet treat is filled with birthday cake batter, dipped in strawberry icing, and of course, topped with sprinkles. It will be available for one week and one week only starting Monday, July 15.

The new birthday cake batter doughnut is the first new cream-filled offerings from the brand since it debuted its original glazed with fillings back in June.

It's the gift that keeps on giving because the company is also offering its birthday festivities by giving customers the chance to purchase a dozen of its original glazed doughnuts for just $1 when you buy a dozen of any flavor at regular price. Yes, you heard that correctly, but it will only be available on July 19, so mark your calendars.

Happy birthday Krispy Kreme or should we say happy birthday to us!

