Publix Kitchen: Great American Burger Stromboli

Watch for the Publix Kitchen segments on Thursdays during River City Live as they make these tasty recipes.

INGREDIENTS

Nonstick aluminum foil

1 lb lean ground beef

1/3 cup Thousand Island dressing

1 refrigerated pizza dough (14-15 oz)

12 dill pickle chips

6 slices American cheese

STEPS

1. Preheat oven to 400°F. Line baking sheet with foil. Preheat large, nonstick saute pan on medium-high 1-2 minutes. Place meat in pan; brown 4-5 minutes, stirring to crumble, and until no pink remains. Drain any fat from meat, then combine meat and dressing in large bowl.

2. Unroll dough onto lined baking sheet and stretch into a 13- x 9-inch rectangle. Place meat filling lengthwise down center of dough, spreading evenly, leaving a 1/2-inch border. Top with pickles and cheese. Roll one long side tightly around filling (like a cinnamon roll); press edges to seal.

3. Bake stromboli 18-20 minutes or until brown. Let stand 5 minutes to cool. Slice and serve with additional dressing on the side, if desired.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION

CALORIES (per 1/4 recipe) 650kcal; FAT 26.00g; SAT FAT 10.00g; TRANS FAT 0.00g; CHOL 110mg; SODIUM 2150mg; CARB 54g; FIBER 0.00g; SUGARS 11g; PROTEIN 43g; CALC 20%; VITA 0%; VIT C 0%; IRON 35%

