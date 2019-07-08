Getting ready for the 4th of July

Scallop and Snapper Ceviche Tostadas

Serves 4

Ingredients

1/2 lb bay scallops

1/2 lb fresh red snapper, medium diced

1 jalapeño, seeded, thinly sliced on a bias

1/2 red onion, finely julienned

1/2 fennel bulb, finely julienned

2 large cloves garlic, thinly sliced

4 limes, zested and juiced (about 3/4 cup)

1 orange, zested and juiced

Vegetable Oil, for frying

4 (5-inch) soft yellow corn tortillas

1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup (about 2 cobs) fresh corn kernels

2 ripe avocados, diced

Sea salt and ground black pepper

1/2 small green cabbage, thinly sliced

1/2 cup cilantro leaves, chopped

1 green onion, thinly sliced on a bias, for garnish

Method

Bring water to boil in medium saucepot. Add scallops and snapper, and boil 1–2 minutes. Drain, and transfer to a bowl with ice water to cool down quickly.

Combine in large bowl: scallops, snapper, jalapeño, red onion, fennel, garlic, lime zest and juice, orange zest and juice until well blended. Mix well to coat, cover and refrigerate, for at least 2 hours; tossing gently to coat, every 15 minutes for the first hour.

Heat vegetable oil to 325°F in a Dutch oven. Fry tortillas one at a time until crispy.

Stir olive oil, corn, and avocado into ceviche; season with salt and pepper, to taste. To serve, top tostada with ceviche, cabbage, and garnish with cilantro and green onions.



Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.