The Arlington Food Pantry opens at Regency Mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Saturday was the grand opening of the Arlington Food Pantry inside Regency Mall, and hundreds lined up to take advantage of the free food available to those in need. The new distribution center is designed to fill the gap in areas known as food deserts.

The community collaboration between Regency Mall and nonprofit agencies Revitalize Arlington and Feeding Northeast Florida is using the pantry to combat food insecurities.

The line of people sprawled outside the door to the mall as people waited to get free fresh meats, produce and frozen foods.

"We wanted to make sure the public knows we are here and we serve according to a regular schedule. We are here every third Saturday," said Dr. Joy Hervey, Revitalize Arlington CEO. "The mall management made this space available to us free of charge because they noticed there were so many food-insecure people who come to the mall."

Hervey said when she sees the lines stretching out the door, it makes her understand that they are really doing something that makes an impact.

Victor Jordan lives in Arlington and said he has three daughters and a son. He also works full-time at a warehouse.

"Sometimes, you (will) be a little short, and this really makes a difference. This really makes a difference," Jordan said

He represents just one of some 300 families who turned to the Arlington Food Pantry for assistance to keep their families fed.

The mission of the food pantry will go on with the hope that one day, the food desert will become bountiful again.

