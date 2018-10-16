Haunted houses around Jacksonville for a 'Spooktacular' October

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Big scares. Big fun. Chances are pretty good you're looking for one if not both this October.

We've got a list of some attractions made to scare your socks off, and a couple others that are great for the whole family.

13th Floor Haunted House

Touted as being Jacksonville’s largest haunted house, the 13th Floor is said to be one of the most horrifying Halloween attractions in the city and is not recommended for children under age 12.

To put it one way, there are several exits along your journey in case you are too terrified to continue.

USA Today calls it, “One of the best 13 haunted house attractions in the US.” You’ll find four attractions, including a room where your group has five minutes to find an escape.

By the way, tickets are cheaper if you buy them online.

Warehouse 31

Contrary to the 13th Floor, Warehouse 31 says it’s the largest haunted house in Northeast Florida, and it’s ready to bring your biggest fears to life.

Warehouse 31 has been resurrected for its fourth year and now has five attractions including “Slaughter’s Circus” (Bozo fans only) and come face-to-face with a family of cannibals in “Mr. Tasty’s Meathouse.”

Again, this one is not for the youngins.

TICKETS: Warehouse 31

The Old Spanish Trail

Nestled in the woods behind a 200-year-old building, The Old Spanish Trail is said to be Jacksonville’s largest and most terrifying outdoor haunted attraction (I sense a pattern here, too).

Not for the little-ones.

TICKETS: Old Spanish Trail

Haunt Nights at Adventure Landing

Four times the fear. Four haunted houses.

Haunt Nights is only at the Adventure Landing location at Jacksonville Beach.

Take a trip through the asylum, which at last check still has open rooms, or be surrounded by pure evil in the underworld.

Prepare to be scared.

TICKETS: Haunt Nights at Adventure Landing

Trail of Terror

This one is Jacksonville’s “oldest haunted attraction” and was resurrected in 2015.

The trail is can be “quite scary” but is also said to be very entertaining.

TICKETS: Trail of Terror

Spooktacular

Spooky? Yes. Fun for the whole family? Totally.

Spooktacular at the Jacksonville Zoo has been around for years and never disappoints.

Enjoy the zoo’s additional attractions and take a stop by the pumpkin patch as a DJ spins some Halloween tunes.

One thing, watch out for the three scare zones, which aren’t recommended for the faint of heart.

TICKETS: Spooktacular at Jacksonville Zoo

St. Augustine Ghost Tours

If you haven’t heard, the Nation’s Oldest City does have a dark side.

Board a trolley for the Ghost and Gravestones tour. It’s the only tour that takes you inside two of the city’s most haunted buildings, including Potter’s Wax Museum’s “Chamber of Horrors” and the Old Jail.

It’s “frightfully fun” so bring the whole family.

TICKETS: Ghosts and Gravestones Tour

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.