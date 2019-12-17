Local researchers need participants for OCD drug clinical trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Have you been diagnosed with OCD? There is a new drug, BHV-4157, that could help. It targets a different part of the brain than traditional treatment, but more research is needed to test its efficacy.

Dr. Jeffery Rommel, a psychologist with Jacksonville Clinical Research, describes Obsessive Compulsive Disorder as “a chronic, psychiatric condition that has two main parts to it.”

On the one hand, there are the obsessions -- current, unwanted, distressing thoughts. They can be about things being unclean, germs, orderliness, things not being done and these thoughts can haunt the person all day. They interfere with their relationship, their job and their family life.

On the other side are the compulsions -- behaviors the person feels driven to perform because of the obsessions; for example, like the handwashing or checking the light switches or checking the stove and, again, it’s the degree of it that draws the line.

Everybody double checks maybe their door at night before going to bed, but when you’re starting to spend hours a day and it’s preventing them from going to work, impacting your relationships, we start to draw the line that it may be OCD.

If you would like to enroll in this local study to test the efficacy of BHV-4157, go to www.OCDTrial.org or call 855-945-0867.