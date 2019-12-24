Health officials warn travelers about measles exposure

As if long lines and flight delays weren’t stressful enough, those traveling for the holidays can now add a case of measles to their list of concerns.

Health officials are warning travelers flying through Chicago, Austin, Texas and Richmond, Virginia, this month that they might have been exposed to someone infected with measles Dec. 17.

The warnings were issued after an individual who came down with the illness Dec. 14 boarded a plane three days later from Austin to Richmond with a layover in Chicago, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Those who might have crossed paths with the infected individual include:

Travelers at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport between noon and 4 p.m. Dec. 17

Travelers at Chicago O’Hare International Airport from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dec. 17

Travelers at Richmond International Airport between 9 p.m. and 11:45 p.m. Dec. 17

The latest case comes a week after three children suffering from the virus were hospitalized in Denver after arriving from New Zealand by way of Los Angeles.

Measles is a highly contagious virus whose symptoms appear 7 to 14 days after contact, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms include fever, cough, runny nose and a rash.