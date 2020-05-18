Freezer kits help first responders get medical information quickly

ORANGE PARK, Fla. – Maria Macloed lives alone and keeps a magnet on her fridge and a medical history card in her freezer.

Yep, that’s right, her freezer.

The medical history card and magnet are part of a health information freezer kit provided by Orange Park Medical Center.

The idea is to help first responders when a patient can’t communicate and they need information right away in an emergency.

“I am a big promoter of the kits,” Macloed said. “I sleep at night with more peace of mind knowing that if I need help, the paramedics will have everything they need to know.”

The kit includes an “Attention EMS - Health Information in Freezer!” magnet and an information card and envelope for residents to document their medical history, medications, emergency contacts, pharmacy and more.

The team at Orange Park Medical Center has given the kits to hundreds in the community.

“Often patients are unresponsive or unable to hold a conversation with the first responders when they arrive,” said Dr. Steven Goodfriend, Orange Park Medical Center’s Emergency Services Medical Director and emergency room physician. “Having a common place (the freezer) for residents to put their medical info helps EMS quickly understand what could be going on.”

Danny Legge, Orange Park Medical Center’s EMS Coordinator, said enabling first responders to start treatment before they arrive at the hospital is the goal and could help save a life.

“Having this information available during a call could mean life-or-death, especially if a patient is unresponsive," Legge said.

Orange Park Medical Center said throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, the hospital has seen a drastic drop in patients coming to the emergency room for treatment for life-threatening conditions. Out in the community, first responders are seeing residents decline transportation to a hospital out of fear of getting COVID-19, hospital officials said.

“Our hospital is one of the safest places to be right now. We are taking numerous precautions to protect our patients,” Goodfriend said. “I really want to encourage those experiencing chest pain, signs of a stroke or any other type of an emergency to call 9-1-1 or come to the hospital.”