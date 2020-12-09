Green Cove Springs coronavirus testing site to close this month

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – The community-based COVID-19 testing site in Green Cove Springs that has been funded by the CARES Act will shut down Dec. 22, Clay County Emergency Management announced Wednesday.

The site at the Florida Department of Health Clay County on Idlewild Avenue has been a partnership of DOH-Clay and the county’s emergency management department.

It will suspend operations at 4 p.m. Dec. 22.

Clay emergency management said Clay County residents still have several options for COVID-19 testing.

Many private practices and physicians now have testing capabilities. If you are insured and have a primary care physician, contact your physician for evaluation and testing information.

If you do not have a primary care physician, testing is available at urgent care centers and at CVS and Walgreens locations.

If you are uninsured, testing can be obtained at the Federally Qualified Health Centers including the Palms Medical Group in Orange Park 904-688-3000, and at the Aza Health locations in Green Cove Springs 904-284-5904, and Keystone Heights 352-473-6595. Palms offers rapid testing but requires clients to be registered and to make an appointment.

All Clay County residents can also receive free COVID-19 testing at the state-funded location at the Regency Square Mall Sears parking lot at 9501 Arlington Expressway in Jacksonville. Testing is offered daily from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Appointments are recommended. Visit www.DoINeedACovid19Test.com to schedule a test.