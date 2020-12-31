COVID-19 vaccination plans for Bradford, Union counties

Vaccinations for COVID-19 in Bradford and Union counties will begin Tuesday, health officials announced Thursday.

The Florida Department of Health for Bradford and Union counties will administer the vaccines to those 65 years of age or older.

Any person wishing to get the vaccine will be required to show proof of age and will need to make an appointment.

The vaccines will be administered at:

Bradford County Senior Center, 1805 North Temple Ave., Starke

Union County Health Department, 495 East Main Street, Lake Butler

The schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, Jan. 5: Union County, 1-4 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 6: Bradford County, 1-4 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 7: Union County, 1-4 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 8: Bradford and Union counties, 8:30-11 a.m. & 1-4 p.m.

If you have questions, or to make an appointment, call 904-964-7732 for Bradford County or 386-496-3211 for Union County.