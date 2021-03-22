Travel not recommended for spring break this year

The Cleveland Clinic is advising Americans against traveling for spring break, saying the coast is not yet clear.

Spring break is just around the corner and many families are longing for a warm, sunny destination.

Even though COVID-19 case numbers are trending down, that doesn’t mean it’s time to hit the road, just yet.

“The Centers for Disease Control is still asks that everybody holds off on their travel plans for the remainder of the year,” said Frank Esper, MD, an infectious disease specialist with Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital. “I know that’s not what everybody wants to hear right now but we’re still seeing a lot new infections across the country.”

Dr. Esper said thanks to the vaccine, use of masks, social distancing and hand hygiene, we’ve been able to make a little bit of headway against COVID-19.

But now is not the time to let your guard down.

He said staying close to home helps contain virus transmission and prevents the virus, and strains of COVID-19 with particular mutations, from spreading to other places.

Ad

Even if you’re vaccinated, travel is not recommended at this time.

“The coast is not clear. Whether you’re vaccinated or not, we still need to keep wearing the masks, stay socially distant, avoid the crowds and, for right now, try to minimize your travel,” Dr. Esper said.

Dr. Esper said it’s important we remain vigilant with COVID-19 precautions when in public and around strangers, so we can continue reducing case numbers.