JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A drive-thru site in Jacksonville is offering vaccinations with no appointment necessary, and you don’t even need to get out of your car.

The site, which is run by the Florida Division of Emergency Management, is located at Celebration Church on RG Skinner Parkway. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m from Monday through Saturday. Vaccines are not offered Sunday.

According to a news release, the vaccines can be done in 30 minutes or less.