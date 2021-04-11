Doctor predicts you’ll have to get a COVID-19 shot every year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s a good chance you’ll have to get the COVID-19 vaccine every year, according to a local doctor.

Dr. Sunil Joshi, president of the Duval County Medical Society Foundation, said he predicts people will have to get the COVID-19 vaccine every fall or winter, just like the flu shot.

“Cooler weather tends to allow viruses to spread more rapidly,” Joshi said.

Doctors are hypothesizing the vaccine is effective for up to six months, like how antibodies from getting the infection last for three to six months.

“We may need a booster this fall or the upcoming winter, and we’ll potentially have a seasonal vaccine after that,” Joshi said.

Jacksonville resident Cathy Barnwell told News4Jax she’s on board with that.

“We get the flu shot every year, and it’s better than being sick and being in the hospital or everything shutting down again,” Barnwell said.

But Jacksonville resident Kasey Jones said she’s not sure.

Ad

“Right now I’m not that confident in taking the vaccine,” Jones said. “When I see more people taking it, I’ll feel more comfortable.”

Joshi said COVID-19 will most likely be a seasonal virus like all respiratory viruses. He said that as more people get vaccinated and exposed to the virus, cases will require fewer hospitalizations and become less severe, but the virus is here to stay.