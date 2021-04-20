St. Johns County opens COVID-19 vaccine walk-up appointments Wednesday

Answering COVID vaccine questions: Do you have to get second Pfizer dose 3 weeks from first shot? What happens if you get COVID between doses?

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – St. Johns County will be accepting walk-up appointments for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

The walk-up shots will be administered at the Solomon Calhoun Community Center at 1300 Duval St in St. Augustine.

To receive a vaccine, you must be 16 years of age and older.

Upon arrival at the vaccination site, vaccine recipients will be required to provide identification and proof of Florida residency.

Individuals under 18 years of age must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

For more information, call the St. Johns County COVID-19 vaccination hotline at 904-295-3711 (dial all ten digits).