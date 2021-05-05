Humor and Healing: Laughter for the body and soul

There are very few phrases more gut wrenching than “You have cancer.” The fear of the unknown can leave you reeling. What treatment will I need? Will I have side effects? Will I survive?
Mental health experts say for some, finding humor during a health crisis is one important way to cope.
Two years ago, Diana Bosse went to the ER with intense abdominal pain and was blindsided by the doctor’s diagnosis: diffuse large b-cell lymphoma.
“I mean, you think cancer, you think the worst, you think chemo, you think, you know, I’m going to be so sick. Then I thought I can’t keep doing this. I cannot stay in this black hole,” Bosse told Ivanhoe.
Instead, Bosse began posting about her cancer journey on social media.
“Humor was my coping mechanism,” Bosse shared.
Board-certified psychologist Shelley Johns works extensively with cancer patients. She says a good, heartfelt laugh does wonders for the soul and the body.
“You take in more oxygen-rich air, it helps get your cardiovascular system moving,” said Shelly Johns, a clinical health psychologist at the Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis stated.