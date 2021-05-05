Humor and Healing: Laughter for the body and soul

Roxana Solano wears personal protective equipment as she laughs while playing the guitar and residents sing along at a temporary quarantine and isolation facility for the homeless during the new coronavirus pandemic, Monday, April 27, 2020, in North Miami, Fla. This location houses people age 60 and older who were living in shelters, on the street or were known to have health issues making them vulnerable to COVID-19. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

There are very few phrases more gut wrenching than “You have cancer.” The fear of the unknown can leave you reeling. What treatment will I need? Will I have side effects? Will I survive?

Mental health experts say for some, finding humor during a health crisis is one important way to cope.

Two years ago, Diana Bosse went to the ER with intense abdominal pain and was blindsided by the doctor’s diagnosis: diffuse large b-cell lymphoma.

“I mean, you think cancer, you think the worst, you think chemo, you think, you know, I’m going to be so sick. Then I thought I can’t keep doing this. I cannot stay in this black hole,” Bosse told Ivanhoe.

Instead, Bosse began posting about her cancer journey on social media.

“Humor was my coping mechanism,” Bosse shared.

Board-certified psychologist Shelley Johns works extensively with cancer patients. She says a good, heartfelt laugh does wonders for the soul and the body.

“You take in more oxygen-rich air, it helps get your cardiovascular system moving,” said Shelly Johns, a clinical health psychologist at the Regenstrief Institute in Indianapolis stated.