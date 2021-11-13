63º
Vaccinations, booster shots available at Jacksonville church’s tailgate, wellness event Sunday

Francine Frazier, Senior web producer

File photo from a previous vaccination event at St. Stephen AME Church. (WJXT)

St. Stephen AME Church, in partnership with the Agape-JTA Wellness on Wheels Mobile COVID-19 Vaccine Program, will serve as a site for COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots on Sunday during a community fellowship and wellness tailgate event.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Stephen Child Care & Learning Center Parking Lot at 1525 North Davis St., across from St. Stephen AME Church.

Vaccinations and boosters will be available from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Representatives from Health Planning Council will also be available to help those who need to sign up for health insurance through the Market Place.

There will be voter registration, special recognition for veterans a worship celebration and a chance to watch the Jaguars take on the Colts in Indianapolis.

EMAT (Educating Minorities About Transplants) will also be on-site to encourage organ donation.

The outdoor event will observe social distancing and face coverings are required.

