Safely visiting with Santa this holiday season

Julianna, 3, and Dylan Lasczak, 5, visit with Santa through a transparent barrier at a Bass Pro Shop in Bridgeport, Conn., on Nov. 10, 2020. In this socially distant holiday season, Santa Claus is still coming to towns (and shopping malls) across America but with a few 2020 rules in effect. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Santa Claus is back in town! But, is it safe to visit with the big guy this year with COVID-19 circulating?

“Going out to see Santa, traditionally, you think of those long lines where you’re standing in line for 30-45 minutes, depending on which way you go. We really want to avoid situations like that right now,” advised Dr. Gina Robison, pediatrician for Cleveland Clinic Children’s.

Robinson said parents should research the event before attending and consider whether there will be long lines, lots of strangers and if there’s a way to schedule a visit ahead of time.

She said you may also want to avoid having your child sit on Santa’s lap and maybe stand near him instead. Masks are also important, especially if you’re going to be indoors.

So, what if you don’t feel comfortable visiting with Santa this year?

Robinson said a relative could always dress up instead or, you can find some other creative ideas to get in the holiday spirit.

“Making reindeer food and scattering that out in the yard is always fun. I know most parents enjoy making cookies for Santa and eating the leftovers. So maybe coming up with some kind of special surprise you can do,” she said. “Arts and crafts and activities, making Christmas ornaments, those kinds of things I think can be a good way to take the place of that actual visit with Santa.”

As for how to tell your child they won’t be visiting with Santa, she said try to explain it in a way they can understand and let them know you just want to help keep them safe.