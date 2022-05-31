How to avoid dehydration and stay cool this summer

Doctors at Cleveland Clinic want to remind everyone the importance of staying hydrated this summer.

As temperatures continue to climb this summer, doctors say it’s important to drink plenty of water -- otherwise, you could risk dehydration.

“Typically if someone is outdoors in extreme heat temperatures and is exercising or doing activity, they are going to become dehydrated much faster than someone who’s sedate, in the shade and had drank previously,” explained Dr. Baruch Fertel, emergency medicine physician for Cleveland Clinic.

Fertel said common symptoms of dehydration include feeling thirsty, tired, light-headed and not being able to urinate. Your urine may also look dark yellow in color.

In more extreme cases, a person might notice a rapid heartbeat or breathing, low blood pressure, skin with no elasticity and eyes appearing sunken in. If that happens, they should go to the hospital right away.

Fertel said babies and young children are often the most susceptible to dehydration since they’re unable to ask for fluids.

“Same is true with older folks. People who are older have chronic illness, their thirst mechanism may be impaired and they may not get thirsty when they need more fluid, so it’s important that we encourage those people to drink and stay hydrated when outdoors and in the heat,” said Fertel.

Heat exhaustion and heat stroke are also concerns this summer. Fertel said your body can only withstand certain temperatures, so make sure to go inside and cool off if you start to feel overheated.