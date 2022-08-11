Masks will be required again on base at NAS Jacksonville, starting Monday

Effective Monday, masks will be required by everyone, regardless of vaccination/immunization status, in all NAS JAX buildings.

NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – All facilities at Naval Air Station Jacksonville will require facemasks until further notice, starting Monday, because of a rise in COVID-19 cases in Duval County, base officials announced Thursday.

The base is shifting to “Health Protection Condition Level Charlie,” which also means ceremonies aboard the station will be limited to no more than 50 people in attendance and MWR and dining facilities on the station – Flight Line Café, Dewey’s, Mulligan’s, Subway, McDonald’s, Starbucks Bingo, gym, fitness center, fitness classes, bowling alley, etc. – will be at reduced capacities.

Youth Activities and the Child Development Center will continue to operate at current levels with added mitigations, officials said.

For more information on MWR facilities, go to their MWR Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/nasjaxmwr/.

NAS Jax leadership is watching the numbers closely and will make changes as soon as they are authorized to do so.

“While wearing a mask is cumbersome, the health and safety of our force is a top priority and extremely important,” said Travis Akers, who is a naval officer on the base. “The men and women of the Navy understand the importance of protecting one another and maintaining peak readiness to protect our nation and answer the call to defend our national interests here and around the world when called upon. It’s nothing new for our Sailors and we’ll do what it takes to keep each other and our community safe.”