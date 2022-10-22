Do you need over-the-counter hearing aids? Signs of hearing loss

Hearing aids now available without prescription

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hearing aids are now sold over the counter at stores.

People now have the option to purchase devices right off the shelves at a dramatically lower price than prescription hearing aids.

People suffering from hearing loss could save thousands of dollars with over-the-counter hearing aids.

The White House says soon they’ll be available in major retailers like CVS, Walgreens and BestBuy.

“That’s thousands of dollars going back into the pockets of Americans,” said Karine Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary.

Over-the-counter aids are intended for adults with mild to moderate hearing loss.

Prices will vary but it’s expected to be significantly cheaper than prescription devices, which typically sell for $2,000 to $8,000.

Signs to watch for

Dr. Greta Stamper, an audiologist with the Mayo Clinic, said the first step is identifying any signs of impairment.

“One of the most common signs of hearing loss is that you notice people are mumbling or sound is not clear,” Stamper said. “You might have to ask people to repeat or find it difficult to follow conversation. Another sign is turning the volume up on the television or your telephone.”

The National Institute of Deafness and Other Communication Disorders reports that 15% of American adults have trouble hearing.

Experts say leaving hearing loss untreated could be detrimental to overall health.

Studies have shown some links to dementia, poorer mental health and increased risks of falls.

“Anytime you notice or your family notices that you’re not hearing as well as you used to this is a good sign to call and make an appointment for a comprehensive hearing evaluation with an audiologist,” Stamper said.

If you are eligible for over-the-counter hearing aids, Stamper recommends trying out a few different options to find what fits you best.

She also said the No. 1 way of preventing hearing loss is to stay away from damaging loud sounds.