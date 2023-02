Why binge-eating increase among teens during COVID-19 isn’t getting better

An extreme obsession with weight and body image. Eating disorders, especially binge eating, increased among young people during COVID lockdowns and it’s not getting better.

By some studies, the rates of anorexia, bulimia, and binge eating disorder were up by 15%, and despite life returning somewhat to normal, researchers say binge eating is still a problem for teens.

“It’s been stressful for kids to go back to school. They’re in a different setting. They’ve missed a year, sometimes two years, of being in person with their peers, and that’s stressful,” said Janet Lydecker, a Yale School of Medicine clinical psychologist.

During a binge, teens consume large amounts of food in a short period of time -- as many as 1,000 to 2,000 calories in one or two hours. The binge is usually followed by feelings of extreme shame or guilt. Lydecker said parents can watch for signs of secretive eating.

“It can be finding wrappers and evidence that the kid has maybe gone to a convenience store and picked up a bunch of snacks on their own. Going to a fast food restaurant, but then eating in the parking lot or going to the convenience store, but eating on the way home,” Lydecker explained.

Teens may have a sudden change in foods they like to eat, or avoid family meals all together. Lydecker said parents should be supportive and look for professional help.

“We want to catch eating disorders as young as possible and as quickly after they emerge as possible,” Lydecker said.

Lydecker said cognitive behavior therapy is effective in helping teens regain healthy eating habits.

People who need additional support or information can text or call the National Eating Disorder Hotline (800) 931-2237 or visit https://www.nationaleatingdisorders.org/help-support/contact-helpline and www.teenpower@yale.edu for resources and more information.