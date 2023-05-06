Doctor explains how to ‘Be Fast,’ recognize critical stroke signs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are critical signs that often can go ignored by stroke victims.

One in three stroke victims never calls 911, according to the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Andrew Russman, medical director of Cleveland Clinic’s Comprehensive Stroke Center, said many people may not even know they’re having a stroke.

“Early treatment is better in all cases,” Russman said.

Some factors that could put people at higher risk for a stroke include high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, smoking, obesity and diabetes.

Knowing the acronym “B.e. F.a.s.t” is a simple way to remember how to spot signs of a stroke.

B - Balance: Is the person suddenly having trouble with balance or coordination?

E - Eyes: Do they have blurred or double vision, or sudden loss of vision in one or both eyes without pain?

F - Face Drooping: Does one side droop or is it numb? To answer that question, ask the person to smile.

A- Arm Weakness: A weak or numb arm or leg can be a symptom. Ask the person to raise both arms and watch for whether one drifts downward.

S - Speech Difficulty : Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence. Watch for slurring or if the words are hard to understand.

T - Time: If a person is having any of these symptoms, call 911 immediately.

“This is not a situation when you’re having those symptoms where you want to drive yourself to an emergency department or drive a loved one. You’ve got to call 911 and get the care you need from the experts in the emergency department,” Russman said.

Recent research also finds that younger people are starting to experience strokes.

“It’s critically important that people of all ages recognize that stroke can happen to them,” Russman said.