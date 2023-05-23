Skincare Secrets: What you need to switch for the summer

Many people's skin tends to change in the summer and might need a different routine and products -- including moisturizer.

We’re revealing some skincare secrets you might not have thought about as the humidity and the temperatures rise.

We might be making big mistakes in the summertime by not changing up our normal routines, which could lead to annoying little bumps, sunburn -- even wrinkles.

Cleveland Clinic Dermatologist Dr. Amy Kassouf says many people’s skin tends to change in the summer and might need a different routine and products -- including moisturizer.

“If you use something too rich in the summer, you may break out, or you may get those little milia, everybody hates those little tiny white cysts that they get from too rich of a moisturizer -- from kids all the way through adults, it’s not an age thing. Everybody thinks it is, but it’s not. So, there are reasons to switch,” she explained.

Kassouf said when it comes to switching your skincare, here’s what she recommends:

Make sure to get a good foaming cleanser. Above all, she says the most important product to use is sunscreen. She suggests finding one that has a Titanium or Zinc base. But if you prefer other products, she says wearing it consistently is important. If you wear makeup and notice you’re breaking out more in the heat if you are applying sunscreen, lotion and makeup at the same time, while it does depend on the individual, it could help to skip the lotion. As for anti-aging products to look for, Kassouf says she prefers products with antioxidants.

“I also like the retinols,” she added. “And there’s a big myth that you can’t use your Retin-A or your retinol in the summer. There are two issues with it. One is that the sun will inactivate it, so use it at night. It will work better if you use it at night. And also, you probably tolerate it better in the summer, so you’ll get more use out of it. It does turn over that dead layer of skin cells, so it makes it a little more important to use your sunscreen.”

While this is certainly not a secret, it must be said: Yes, it’s tempting to spend long hours in the sun to get a tan, but doctors warn you are increasing your risk for skin cancer. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, it’s estimated that one in five Americans will develop skin cancer in their lifetime.