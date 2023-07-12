Power outage at Baptist South forces hospital to reschedule elective surgeries

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Baptist Medical Center South campus is on emergency backup power Wednesday due to an electrical outage, a spokesperson for Baptist Health said.

They did not specify what caused the power outage. Sources told News4JAX a vehicle struck a tower on the campus, but we are working to confirm that.

Spokesperson Cindy Hamilton said electrical contractors are on site at the hospital to restore services.

The Emergency Department remains open to patients, and emergency procedures will continue on backup power.

Elective surgeries and procedures will be rescheduled. Private offices and outpatient services within the medical office buildings on the campus are contacting patients to reschedule their appointments or transfer patients to another location.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience as teams work to restore the outage as quickly as possible,” Hamilton said.