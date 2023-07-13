Picking the right summer shoe to avoid injury

Warm summer days are perfect for flip-flops and sandals.

But before you ditch your tennis shoes to go to the pool, make sure you’re wearing something supportive on your feet to avoid injury.

“Finding the right summer shoe requires getting fitted – make sure you know your exact shoe size,” explained Dr. Joy Rowland, a podiatrist with Cleveland Clinic. “You also want to make sure the shoe is made up of a supportive material that has an arch support and nice heel counter to hold your foot in place.”

Rowland said support is key when it comes to picking the right sandal or flip-flop.

You shouldn’t wear something overly cushioned, as that could cause you to easily lose your balance.

You also want to avoid sandals and flip-flops that can bend and twist easily.

Rowland stressed shoes like this can get caught on a raised curb or stone.

“Oftentimes, we see patients trip and fall if they aren’t wearing a supportive shoe,” she said. “They can easily sprain their ankle or stub their toe, among other injuries.”

Rowland also warned against wearing flip-flops and sandals that are too thin in case you step on a sharp rock or glass.