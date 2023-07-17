How to prioritize ‘me time’ with kids home this summer

Parents should model healthy eating behaviors for their kids and let them quit eating when they're full.

If you’re a parent struggling to find some “me time” this summer, you’re not alone.

“Parents finding time to themselves can be very rare, particularly if you have young children,” explained Dr. Susan Albers, a psychologist for Cleveland Clinic. “On average, parents report they only have around 30 minutes each day to themselves. In fact, some parents indicate hiding from their kids just to get a breather.”

Albers said “me time” is not a luxury -- it’s a necessity.

It’s important for everyone, but especially parents because it can prevent them from feeling overwhelmed and stressed.

Albers encourages parents to write down the obstacles preventing them from getting alone time and think about some possible solutions.

Prioritizing your time differently can allow you to do more of the things you enjoy.

For example, try waking up a little earlier or limiting social media use.

Making small swaps throughout the week can help save time as well, like buying cupcakes over baking them for a summer cookout.

Albers said it’s also crucial to be able to recognize when you need help.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you need it by calling a relative or neighbor,” she said. “Although many parents struggle with this, it’s very necessary to reach out when you need some time to yourself.”

Albers added getting “me time” doesn’t always mean being without your child.

You can let them do something they enjoy, like coloring, while you catch up on your favorite TV show.