How to combat Seasonal Affective Disorder now that Daylight Saving Time has ended

Rolling back the clocks can take a toll on your mental health.

With the sun setting earlier in the day, some people experience a mood shift.

Health experts refer to this as Seasonal Affective Disorder -- or “SAD.”

It affects roughly 5% of adults in the U.S. It’s a form of depression that tends to appear in the fall as days get shorter.

This might make you feel sad, cause you to lose energy and have difficulty sleeping or sticking to your regular diet.

There are ways to help cope with these symptoms.

Health experts say light therapy may help. Light-therapy devices are available over the counter but check with your doctor before using one.

According to the Mayo Clinic, light therapy may worsen conditions that mimic depression, including bipolar disorder.

Doctors also recommend spending more time outdoors. Increasing your exposure to the sun will boost your Vitamin D levels and can help reset your internal clock.

Get regular exercise -- about 45 minutes a day.

Also, don’t forget to connect with others. Push yourself to be social even when you feel down.

And make sure to keep a regular sleep schedule.