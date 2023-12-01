Top 3 anti-aging mistakes we’re all making

Sunscreen is one important summer essential to bring to the pool with you

If you’re hoping to keep a youthful glow, here are three anti-aging mistakes you should try to avoid.

First up, not reapplying sunscreen throughout the day.

“A lot of people I see will wear their sunscreen first thing in the morning,” said Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal, a dermatologist for Cleveland Clinic. “However, as the day goes on they don’t reapply, and what most people don’t realize is that sunscreen only lasts for a max of two hours.”

Khetarpal said it doesn’t matter if it’s cloudy outside or you spend your day working indoors, sunscreen is always necessary.

She recommends reapplying sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher every two hours.

And if you have makeup on, you could use a powder SPF instead.

The second mistake when it comes to anti-aging is not using a retinoid to stimulate collagen, which is what helps keep your skin plump.

Khetarpal said that should be part of your nightly skincare routine.

Finally, people often forget to use a topical antioxidant like vitamin C or ferulic acid.

“When you’re washing your face in the morning, first apply the antioxidant topically and then apply your sunscreen,” she said. “We know that topical antioxidants not only reverse signs of aging, they protect us from the elements. And they have also been shown to help with pigmentary disorders.”

Don’t feel pressured to buy the most expensive brands out there, that doesn’t always mean it’s better.

Khetarpal said the key is to look at the ingredients.

If you’re unsure which is best, you can always ask your dermatologist.