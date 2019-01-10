Lifetime of smoking can cost over a million dollars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Smokers in Florida spend $1.7 million in their lifetime, according to a study by WalletHub.

Researchers also say Florida smokers spend $33,808 annually. The health care cost per Florida smoker is $169,369.

Florida ranks No. 21 on the list of U.S. states, with smokers in Connecticut coming in last, spending $2.8 million in their lifetime.

Georgia smokers spend the least -- $1.3 million in a lifetime.

Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For more on the study, go to: https://wallethub.com/edu/the-financial-cost-of-smoking-by-state/9520/.

