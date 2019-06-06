State leaders to discuss rise in vaping among local students

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. - Less than a month after the Nassau County School District reported alarming numbers of students as young as elementary school vaping, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will be in Nassau County on Thursday to meet with law enforcement and school officials to discuss the troublesome trend.

New numbers show vaping is a growing problem among teenagers in Florida and throughout the United States.

Thursday's meeting will be held at 1 p.m. Yulee High School, where the leaders are set to discuss how students learn about e-cigarettes and the availability of the products to minors.

According to the Nassau County School District, vaping isn't just an issue in middle and high schools, it's also cropping up in elementary schools.

The district reported 216 tobacco-related incidents this year in the school district, more than double the 98 incidents from the previous year.

The district attributes that increase to the availability and use of vaping devices like Juul.

To make matters worse, the district said that vaping is a lot more difficult to detect. Especially because the products sold by Juul closely resemble thumb drives.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the use of e-cigarettes is unsafe for teens. The products contain high levels of the addictive chemical nicotine. In fact, a single Juul pod packs about as much of a punch as a pack of 20 regular cigarettes.

Looking at the problem of teen vaping nationwide, a study conducted late last year found that 37% of all high school seniors said they had vaped in the last year. For perspective, that's a dramatic increase from 27% the year before.

It also found that more than 1 in 10 eighth graders said they vaped nicotine in the past year and overall vaping is up among 8th, 10th and 12th graders.

The group who conducted that survey went on to say that teens who vape are more at risk for eventually trying cigarettes.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.