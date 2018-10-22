FDA warns of ‘dangerous' Halloween contact lenses

With Halloween quickly approaching, federal authorities warn against dangers of decorative contact lenses.

In 2016 an investigation found over 100,000 pairs were not approved by the FDA.

The counterfeit and unapproved contact lenses were tested and revealed high levels of bacteria that could cause significant health problems, FDA said.

VIDEO: Halloween contact lenses danger

“A valid prescription helps ensure consumers get contact lenses that are determined to be safe and effective by the FDA. Without it, people can risk serious eye injuries or loss of eyesight for one night of fun,” said George M. Karavetsos, Director, FDA’s Office of Criminal Investigations.

FDA

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.