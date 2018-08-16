Duval County only's measles case this year wasn't acquired locally

State health officials said there was one case of measles in Duval County earlier this year, but told News4Jax Thursday that person acquired the disease overseas and has fully recovered.

The Florida Department of Health said seven cases of measles have been reported in Florida in 2018, more than in all of 2017. Three of those are considered active.

Earlier this week officials said two cases of measles were diagnosed in Pinellas County, where an unvaccinated child had previously come down with the illness. The state said Wednesday the two individuals live in the same household and also weren't immunized. The first individual lives in a separate household.

Earlier this week, the Centers for Disease Control said 107 people from 21 states have reportedly contracted the measles.

All patients in Florida had either never been vaccinated or had unknown vaccination status. Of 404 people identified who had potential exposure to measles, none of developed the disease.

Measles is a virus that is easily spread by air droplets when infected persons breathe, cough, or sneeze. The Health Department said the virus lingers in the air, so anyone who enters a room within two hours of a person with confirmed measles should also be considered exposed.

The first symptoms are a high fever that may spike to 105 degrees, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. Symptoms are followed by a blotchy rash.

Officials said the best way to avoid getting measles is to get vaccinated and parents are urged to vaccinate their children.

