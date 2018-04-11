FDA clears first light-adaptive contact lens

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration cleared the first contact lens that automatically darkens when exposed to bright light Wednesday.

The Acuvue Oasys Contact Lenses with Transitions Light Intelligent Technology are soft contact lenses indicated for daily use to correct the vision of people with non-diseased eyes who are nearsighted (myopia) or farsighted (hyperopia). They can be used by people with certain degrees of astigmatism.

The contacts are intended to be worn daily for up to 14 days. Patients should not sleep while wearing them, expose them to water or wear them longer than directed by an eye care professional.

The FDA said the contacts are not a substitute for sunglasses.

