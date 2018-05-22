Jacksonville doctor warns about increase in accidental use of ADHD drugs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The number of children and teens being exposed to medications used treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is rising at an alarming rate, according to a study, published Monday in the journal Pediatrics.

The study’s authors found a 64% increase in the number of calls involving kids and ADHD medication over the course of about 15 years.

The results have local doctors concerned about many of our kids.

Why the Increase in Exposures

As president of the DCMS Foundation, Dr. Sunil Joshi believes part of the uptick has to do with more doctors willing to diagnose the condition, and in effect, write more prescriptions for the pills.

From there, they can get into the wrong hands.

More teen are willing to try medications meant to help them focus during final exams or college preparations. This trend has steadily gone up over the last 15 years and has Dr. Joshi concerned.

Two of the most common drugs for fighting ADHD are Ritalin and Adderall. Last year, educators in Duval County said these drugs are showing up in more of our local schools.

What's concerning, said Dr. Joshi is how easily teens who aren't supposed to have these pills can get ahold of them- whether it's from a friend at school, or a dealer on the street.

The results can be deadly.

Fears of Another Epidemic

With the opioid crisis dominating the headlines, Dr. Joshi's fear is that in the years to come, we could see yet another epidemic if something to stop this isn't done.



"A very similar thing could happen here with these ADHD medications that are being prescribed for the right reasons. But they've been prescribed in such high levels and now they're being sold on the street," said Dr. Joshi.

Exposure-Related Deaths

According to The Poison Control Center, there have been 306 documented cases this year of accidental exposures in Florida with these types of drugs.

The Poison Control Center found hundreds of cases statewide of children who unintentionally or intentionally were exposed to methylphenidate (Ritalin), amphetamines and other related compounds.

In 2014, there were 805 exposures

In 2015, there were 805 exposures

In 2016, there were 785 exposures

In 2017, there were 846 exposures

In 2018 (year to date), there are 306 exposures

More information can be found through Florida's Poison Control Centers website.

