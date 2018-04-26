Study: Dark chocolate packed with powerful health benefits

Indulge in dark chocolate -- Dark chocolate includes two ingredients that are known to boost metabolism: caffeine and the antioxidant catechin.

Dark chocolate is loaded with nutrients that can positively affect your health, but it comes down to the type of chocolate you eat

Researchers from Loma Linda University found eating dark chocolate with a high concentration of cacao can have positive effects on your mood, memory and more.

The results of the study were presented at the Experimental Biology 2018 annual meeting in San Diego on Tuesday.

They recommend dark chocolate that's 70 percent cacao and 30 percent organic cane sugar.

It's the first study conducted in humans that proves chocolate can support cognitive, endocrine and cardiovascular health.

Cacao is a major source of flavonoids, which contain antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents known to be beneficial for brain and cardiovascular health.

The researchers also discovered cacao reduces stress inflammation and strengthens the memory and immune system.

