NAS Jacksonville among 610 water sites exposed to toxic compound

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A new study finds people nationwide are being exposed to a potentially dangerous chemical.

The Environmental Working Group and researchers at Northeastern University found toxic fluorinated compounds, known as PFAS in drinking water in 43 states.

An interactive map shows contamination at 610 spots in those states and at 117 military sites- including 77 military airports.

VIEW MAP: PFAS Contamination In the U.S.

READ MORE: Environmental Working Group Study

The chemical is commonly found at military airports because it’s used in firefighting foam. It’s particularly effective in putting out petroleum-based fires, such as in an aircraft accident. They’re also used to make products that resist heat, stains and grease, like non-stick pans.

According to the CDC, exposure to the chemical can affect growth, learning and the behavior of infants and older children. It can also lower a woman’s chance of getting pregnant and interfere with the body’s natural hormones, increase cholesterol levels, affect the immune system and increase the risk of cancer.

NAS Jacksonville is among the hundreds of sites listed in the report. It isn’t the first time concerns have been raised about the pollution in drinking water on base from a potentially harmful chemical.

Last year, samples were taken from 19 private wells around NAS Jacksonville.

While drinking water at the base has been deemed safe after more testing, researchers said it’s still a concern.

This new report suggests it’s not an isolated issue. The group behind the new report is pushing for higher drinking water and cleanup standards for PFAS chemicals.

