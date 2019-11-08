Enrollment open for Affordable Care Act plans

VIDEO: The system of health insurance exchanges is set to open at midnight.

Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act plans began on Nov. 1 on HealthCare.gov for Floridians who don't get health insurance through their jobs.

The plans cover doctor's visits, hospital stays, prescription drugs, vaccines and more.

In the past two years, more than 4 million people without health insurance were eligible for affordable plans with a $0 monthly premium with the help of financial aid, according to a new Health and Human Services report from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

In Duval County, census figures show more than 53,000 people who don't have health insurance qualify for a plan with no monthly premium.

For those who are eligible, there are five vital details to remember when signing up.

Candidates must enroll by Dec. 15. Coverage can be more affordable with financial help. Last year 9 out of 10 people qualified for financial help and two-thirds of customers were able to find plans for $10 or less, according to HealthCare.gov. Plans and prices change each year, so those who had coverage in 2019 should update their information and compare the new options. Health insurance helps protect people when unexpected injuries and illnesses happen. Free help is also available, and trained professionals are available to answer questions through localhelp.healthcare.gov or 1-800-318-2596.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.