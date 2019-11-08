Enrollment open for Affordable Care Act plans

Open enrollment for Affordable Care Act plans began on Nov. 1 on HealthCare.gov for Floridians who don't get health insurance through their jobs.
The plans cover doctor's visits, hospital stays, prescription drugs, vaccines and more.
In the past two years, more than 4 million people without health insurance were eligible for affordable plans with a $0 monthly premium with the help of financial aid, according to a new Health and Human Services report from Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
In Duval County, census figures show more than 53,000 people who don't have health insurance qualify for a plan with no monthly premium.
For those who are eligible, there are five vital details to remember when signing up.
- Candidates must enroll by Dec. 15.
- Coverage can be more affordable with financial help. Last year 9 out of 10 people qualified for financial help and two-thirds of customers were able to find plans for $10 or less, according to HealthCare.gov.
- Plans and prices change each year, so those who had coverage in 2019 should update their information and compare the new options.
- Health insurance helps protect people when unexpected injuries and illnesses happen.
- Free help is also available, and trained professionals are available to answer questions through localhelp.healthcare.gov or 1-800-318-2596.
