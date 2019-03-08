Jacksonville mayor signs bill to combat opioid epidemic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Last year, 300 people died from overdoses last year in Duval County. While that number is down from the year before, city leaders say it's not enough.

On Friday, they took some steps to try and help bring the number of deaths down even more. Mayor Lenny Curry signed legislation that will set up a board to funnel money to various opioid prevention projects. The matter was spearheaded by City Councilman Bill Gulliford, who is now serving on a statewide task force to address the problems.

Gulliford says Jacksonville has been out front on the opioid issue and that is why the city is seeing numbers drop. He says this new program will target more prevention programs when funding becomes available. It will act as a go-between from state and city dollars to the organizations that need it.



