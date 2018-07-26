Study: Parents underestimate the added sugar in children's food

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Yogurt may seem like a healthy option for your child, but health experts are warning that one serving could fulfill a child’s daily sugar intake.

The American Heart Association recommends kids ages two to 18 have less than 25 grams or six teaspoons of added sugars daily for a healthy heart.

In a recent study, nearly three-quarters of the parents underestimated the total amount of sugar in their child’s foods. Some of the cases, the biggest underestimations happened around foods that are commonly seen as “healthful.”

More than 90% of another German study’s participants underestimated the sugar in yogurt, by an average of seven cubes, or about 60% of the total sugar in each serving.

Eating too many added sugars has been linked to an increased risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and tooth decay.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.