Things you need to check before your child goes to summer camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Thousands of kids attend summer camp each year, but there are things parents and guardians should check before their children go to summer camp to make sure their children will be safe.

The American Academy of Pediatrics just updated its recommendations for families, physicians and camp administrators to make sure children's health needs are being addressed.

According to the AAP, all children should get a precamp evaluation and make sure to discuss any health needs or concerns with camp leadership beforehand.

Here are other recommendations from the AAP:

All campers should be immunized according to the recommended vaccine schedule. The AAP recommends eliminating nonmedical exemptions for vaccines.

Campers should know how to use any medical devices they need.

Camp administrators should review local regulations for stocking emergency medications that are not assigned. Camp counselors should be trained and devices should be kept in a readily available location.

All camps should have automated external defibrillators on site.

Because 8% of children have food allergies, camps should create and provide policies to families in advance and discuss with food vendors.

Also, the days are extremely hot in the Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia area. It's advised that a plan be in place to make sure kids are able to cool down if they get overheated. You might want to ask if the camp has a cooling station -- with shade, ice and water -- available for the children and if the camp is aware of heat stroke and heat exhaustion symptoms.

