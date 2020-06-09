JEA places most of its senior leadership on leave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In his first major move since taking charge of JEA, interim CEO Paul McElroy on Tuesday placed the majority of the utility’s senior leadership team on administrative leave.

A JEA spokesperson confirmed the move to News4JAX, saying that the suspensions are effective immediately. Among those placed on paid administrative leave are the following:

Caren Anders, VP/GM Energy Systems

Deryle Calhoun, VP/GM Water/Wastewater Systems

Shawn Eads, Chief Information Officer

Jon Kendrick, VP/Chief Human Resource Officer

John McCarthy, VP/Chief Supply Chain Officer

Steve McInall, VP/Chief Energy & Water/Wastewater Planning Officer

Paul Steinbrecher, VP/Chief Environmental Officer

Kerri Stewart, VP/Chief Customer Officer

The list does not include Chief Legal Counsel Jody Brooks, interim Chief Government Affairs Officer Kurtis Wilson and interim Chief Financial Officer Joseph Orfano, who will serve in that role until his replacement, Brian Roche, begins taking over those duties on June 22. At that point, Orfano will move to the utility’s treasury team.

As part of the same move, seven individuals will join the utility’s senior leadership team on a temporary basis:

Stephen Datz, Interim Chief Information Officer

Bruce Dugan, Interim Chief Communication Officer

Ricky Erixton, Interim General Manager, Electric Systems

Angie Hiers, Interim Chief Human Resource Officer

Alan McElroy, Interim Chief Supply Chain Officer

Hai Vu, Interim General Manager, Water/Wastewater Systems

Wayne Young, Chief Environmental Officer

The upheaval marks the latest fallout in the scandal surrounding the aborted attempt to court potential buyers for the city-owned utility.

Check back for updates to this developing story.