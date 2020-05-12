JEA’s chief administrative officer placed on paid leave

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – JEA Chief Administrative Officer Herschel Vinyard has been placed on paid administrative leave, the utility confirmed Tuesday.

Interim JEA Chief Executive Officer Paul McElroy wrote in an email Tuesday afternoon to other senior leadership team members that Vinyard had been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately. The email did not provide further information as to why.

Vinyard, who has served as the utility’s chief administrative officer since April 2019, was among the executives at JEA during the scuttled attempt to sell the city-owned utility.

A federal subpoena seeking records related to the attempted sale included 50 requests, some of which focused on specific JEA executives such as former CEO Aaron Zahn, former interim CEO Melissa Dykes, former Chief Financial Officer Ryan Wannemacher and Vinyard. The federal investigation is separate from a Jacksonville City Council probe spearheaded by Councilman Rory Diamond, a former federal prosecutor.

McElroy, who served as the CEO of JEA before Zahn, was appointed last week by the JEA Board of Directors to lead the utility until a permanent replacement is found. Before sending the email regarding Vinyard being placed on leave, McElroy sent another email Tuesday afternoon to the senior leadership team and executive assistants, announcing three temporary additions to the senior staff:

Vickie Cavey, Special Assistant to the CEO, External Strategic Affairs: Cavey had a 30-year career at JEA in a variety of management positions. She led JEA strategic planning development and execution from 2013 until she retired in 2017.

Gerri Boyce, Special Assistant to the CEO, External Communications: Boyce spent 17 years at JEA and served as the utility’s primary spokesperson for many years before her retirement in 2018.

Angie Hiers, Special Assistant to the CEO, Human Resources: Hiers joined JEA in 2013 and lead the Human Resources Group.

In the email, McElory said all three will begin working this month.