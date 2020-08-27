UNF frat expelled after sexual assault allegation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A University of North Florida fraternity has been expelled from campus after a sexual assault allegation against at least one of its members.

According to documents obtained by the News4Jax I-TEAM, a UNF investigation found that the Kappa Sigma fraternity was found to be responsible for sexual misconduct, harassment, endangerment and conspiracy, among other allegations.

A source involved in the investigation told News4Jax the action is the result of a sexual assault claim made by a female student who attended one of the fraternity’s parties about two years ago.

Criminal charges were not filed, though a police investigation was conducted.

As a result, Kappa Sigma was permanently removed from UNF without the possibility of re-establishment more than two weeks ago. The fraternity is also required to pay $3,800 in restitution to the UNF Interfraternity Council for unpaid dues and fines.

The I-TEAM has been working to learn more about the allegations for weeks.

On Aug. 13, News4Jax requested all records involving the investigation and the removal of the fraternity and requested an interview with a school administrator.

“This is an ongoing student conduct matter and UNF cannot comment or discuss details of individual student conduct matters,” a school spokeswoman responded on Aug. 19.

UNF said that “student conduct investigation materials are largely exempt from public record.” However, the spokesperson said the legal team could review the records for possible release for a fee. The I-TEAM agreed to a cost estimate but has not heard back.

Calls and emails to UNF’s media relations team on Thursday morning have not been returned.

This is a developing story.