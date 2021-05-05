Councilwoman on mice-infested complex: ‘They need to be shut down’

Mouse trap captures five mice in one apartment at once.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After witnessing an active mice infestation while going door-to-door at apartments at Hilltop Village, a subsidized housing complex in Northwest Jacksonville, City Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman is mad. She described living there as like living in a prison.

Her inspection with members of Jacksonville’s Code Enforcement Department and a separate visit by U.S. Sen Marco Rubio’s staff came days after our I-TEAM report on a mice infestation at the 200-unit complex. We documented mice problems in 13 of 14 buildings on the property.

“They need to be shut down. I am to the point where I am reaching out to my senator, my congressman and (congress)woman,” Pittman said.

They saw what News4Jax cameras showed last week: mice scurrying through clothes, rodent droppings in a child’s dresser drawers and kitchen cabinets, even mice running through the ceiling lights as children play below in their living rooms.

Parents fear for their children’s health.

“She might pick up a toy and pick up rat poop -- you never know,” resident Jasmine Hairston.

Tiara Buck saw her toddler pick up one of the mousetraps in their apartment.

“I noticed he picked up a trap with a mouse on it -- a dead mouse,” Buck said. “He’s 2 years old -- a 2-year-old baby.”

