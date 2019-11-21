County music star Sam Hunt was arrested in Nashville Thursday morning for allegedly driving under the influence the wrong way down a one-way road.

Police responded in the early hours of Thursday, according to WKRN, and allegedly found Hunt swerving in the lane. When the driver was stopped, police said, he allegedly smelled of alcohol and had blood shot eyes. Open containers were allegedly found next to him, police said.

The "Body Like a Back Road" singer was taken into custody and then released on $2,500 bond around 9 a.m.

His court date is schedule for Jan. 17, according to the Tennesseean.

Hunt's representative did not immediately respond to the Associated Press' request for comment.

